Friday, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani, with the first pitch at 9:38 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Mariners.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and four walks.

In 61.5% of his games this season (32 of 52), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (21.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 17.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 52), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven in a run in 18 games this year (34.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .289 AVG .240 .310 OBP .248 .614 SLG .385 11 XBH 10 8 HR 2 14 RBI 7 14/2 K/BB 21/2 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings