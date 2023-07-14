Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Friday, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani, with the first pitch at 9:38 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Mariners.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and four walks.
- In 61.5% of his games this season (32 of 52), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (21.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 17.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 52), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 18 games this year (34.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.289
|AVG
|.240
|.310
|OBP
|.248
|.614
|SLG
|.385
|11
|XBH
|10
|8
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|14/2
|K/BB
|21/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ohtani (7-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, July 4, when he tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.41), 16th in WHIP (1.106), and fourth in K/9 (11.8).
