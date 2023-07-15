Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (45-47) and Houston Astros (51-41) going head to head at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:07 PM ET on July 15.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (7-6, 2.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers (2-6, 4.31 ERA).

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Angels 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won 33 out of the 57 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has a record of 18-8, a 69.2% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 424.

The Astros have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule