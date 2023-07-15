Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jeremy Pena (.225 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and six RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .249 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Pena has had a hit in 54 of 81 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 20 times (24.7%).
- In 12.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven in a run in 23 games this season (28.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|37
|.227
|AVG
|.273
|.304
|OBP
|.307
|.374
|SLG
|.429
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|17
|29/13
|K/BB
|47/6
|7
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.31, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
