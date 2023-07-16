On Sunday, Alex Bregman (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-6) against the Angels.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks.

In 59 of 92 games this year (64.1%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (13.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.0% of his games this year, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .247 AVG .230 .340 OBP .329 .379 SLG .388 10 XBH 16 6 HR 6 26 RBI 30 26/23 K/BB 27/27 4 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings