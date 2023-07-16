Astros vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's game features the Los Angeles Angels (46-47) and the Houston Astros (51-42) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Angels according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 16.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (4-2) will get the nod for the Angels.
Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Angels 6, Astros 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 3-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have won 33 out of the 58 games, or 56.9%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Houston has won 30 of its 48 games, or 62.5%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
- Houston has scored 436 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.72 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|Mariners
|L 10-1
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Castillo
|July 8
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Framber Valdez vs Bryan Woo
|July 9
|Mariners
|L 3-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Logan Gilbert
|July 14
|@ Angels
|W 7-5
|J.P. France vs -
|July 15
|@ Angels
|L 13-12
|Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
|July 16
|@ Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Tyler Anderson
|July 18
|@ Rockies
|-
|Hunter Brown vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Rockies
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs TBA
|July 20
|@ Athletics
|-
|J.P. France vs Hogan Harris
|July 21
|@ Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs JP Sears
|July 22
|@ Athletics
|-
|Cristian Javier vs TBA
