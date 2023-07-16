The Houston Astros versus Los Angeles Angels game on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Chas McCormick and Shohei Ohtani.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in baseball with 110 total home runs.

Houston's .408 slugging percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Astros are 15th in MLB with a .249 batting average.

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (436 total, 4.7 per game).

The Astros' .318 on-base percentage is 17th in baseball.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.72 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.262).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Monday, July 3 against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Javier is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the year in this outing.

Javier will try to secure his 15th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 17 outings this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels W 7-5 Away J.P. France - 7/15/2023 Angels L 13-12 Away Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 7/16/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Tyler Anderson 7/18/2023 Rockies - Away Hunter Brown - 7/19/2023 Rockies - Away Brandon Bielak - 7/20/2023 Athletics - Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier -

