The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jake Bird and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Jake Bird

Jake Bird TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 51 walks.

Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 64.5% of his games this year (60 of 93), with more than one hit 21 times (22.6%).

He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has driven in a run in 36 games this year (38.7%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 46.2% of his games this season (43 of 93), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .247 AVG .245 .340 OBP .343 .379 SLG .415 10 XBH 17 6 HR 7 26 RBI 32 26/23 K/BB 27/28 4 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings