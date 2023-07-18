The Houston Astros (52-42) and the Colorado Rockies (36-58) will clash on Tuesday, July 18 at Coors Field, with Hunter Brown getting the nod for the Astros and Jake Bird taking the hill for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Astros have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+180). Houston is favored on the run line (-2.5). The total is 12 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (6-6, 4.21 ERA) vs Bird - COL (2-1, 3.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Rockies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-225) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 34 out of the 59 games, or 57.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 4-1 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (40.2%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a mark of 1-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West -105 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.