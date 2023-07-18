Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Rockies on July 18, 2023
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Ryan McMahon and others are available in the Houston Astros-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Tuesday, starting at 8:40 PM ET.
Astros vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 100 hits with 22 doubles, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He's slashed .299/.377/.490 on the year.
- Tucker will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jul. 16
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 14
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has put up 89 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .246/.341/.398 so far this season.
- Bregman brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .304 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jul. 16
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 15
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 85 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .254/.334/.457 on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
