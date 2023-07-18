Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (batting .214 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI), take on starter Jake Bird and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Rockies Prediction
|How to Watch Astros vs Rockies
|Astros vs Rockies Odds
|Astros vs Rockies Player Props
|Astros vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .223.
- Meyers has had a hit in 35 of 66 games this season (53.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.7%).
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (10.6%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (22.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (9.1%).
- In 25 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.174
|AVG
|.274
|.268
|OBP
|.345
|.312
|SLG
|.453
|7
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|14
|36/13
|K/BB
|27/9
|2
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.65 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Bird (2-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed two-thirds of an inning against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.