Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Tucker -- hitting .405 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Colorado Rockies, with Jake Bird on the hill, on July 18 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 100 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .490.
- He ranks 11th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 67.4% of his games this season (62 of 92), with at least two hits 28 times (30.4%).
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.2%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Tucker has driven in a run in 38 games this year (41.3%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 92 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.264
|AVG
|.331
|.349
|OBP
|.403
|.429
|SLG
|.547
|17
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|39
|24/22
|K/BB
|27/22
|9
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.65).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 137 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- The Rockies are sending Bird (2-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when the righty tossed two-thirds of an inning against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
