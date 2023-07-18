After batting .237 with three home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jake Bird) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Jake Bird

Jake Bird TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .267 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and six walks.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 34 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

In 16.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this season (35.2%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 21 of 54 games (38.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .289 AVG .250 .310 OBP .270 .614 SLG .385 11 XBH 10 8 HR 2 14 RBI 8 14/2 K/BB 25/4 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings