Astros vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 19
The Colorado Rockies (37-58) have a 1-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Houston Astros (52-43) on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.
The Astros will give the ball to Brandon Bielak (4-5, 3.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (8-7, 6.19 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (4-5, 3.79 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-7, 6.19 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak
- Bielak (4-5) will take the mound for the Astros, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Seattle Mariners.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 3.79, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.449.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Bielak will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.
Brandon Bielak vs. Rockies
- The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .253 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 16th in the league (.404) and 91 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-20 in seven innings.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (8-7) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 6.19 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.19, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.
- Gomber is trying to secure his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.
- Gomber will try to build on a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per appearance).
- He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.19), 63rd in WHIP (1.479), and 64th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.