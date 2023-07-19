Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Chas McCormick (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Angels.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Explore More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .280 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- McCormick will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .563 with three homers during his last outings.
- McCormick has had a hit in 34 of 55 games this year (61.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (29.1%).
- He has homered in 10 games this season (18.2%), homering in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- McCormick has had an RBI in 18 games this year (32.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (41.8%), including four games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.299
|AVG
|.265
|.384
|OBP
|.353
|.552
|SLG
|.490
|12
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|18
|24/9
|K/BB
|33/11
|6
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.63).
- The Rockies allow the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 20th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 6.19 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 6.19 ERA ranks 67th, 1.479 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 64th among qualifying pitchers this season.
