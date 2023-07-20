Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the hill, on July 20 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .242.
- Pena has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.9%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27.4% of his games this season, Pena has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (40.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.227
|AVG
|.256
|.304
|OBP
|.288
|.374
|SLG
|.399
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|17
|29/13
|K/BB
|51/6
|7
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.99).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 136 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Harris gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.51 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed four innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.51, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
