The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (batting .263 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.

Yainer Diaz vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is hitting .267 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and six walks.
  • In 63.6% of his games this season (35 of 55), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (21.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in nine games this year (16.4%), homering in 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 20 games this year (36.4%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 21 games this year (38.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 30
.289 AVG .250
.310 OBP .270
.614 SLG .389
11 XBH 11
8 HR 2
14 RBI 9
14/2 K/BB 26/4
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 5.99 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Harris gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.51 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when the lefty tossed four innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.51 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
