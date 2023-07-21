Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .488 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .247 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.
- Bregman has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14 games this season (14.6%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 39.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 96 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.247
|AVG
|.246
|.340
|OBP
|.342
|.379
|SLG
|.427
|10
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|34
|26/23
|K/BB
|27/29
|4
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.96 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 20th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.91), third in WHIP (1.009), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.