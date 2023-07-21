On Friday, July 21, Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (54-43) visit Brent Rooker's Oakland Athletics (27-72) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Athletics are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Astros (-250). Houston is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total for the game is set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.76 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (1-6, 3.91 ERA)

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 36 out of the 62 games, or 58.1%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Astros have a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Athletics have won in 27, or 27.8%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a mark of 2-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +145 - 2nd

