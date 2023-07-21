Bookmakers have listed player props for Kyle Tucker, Brent Rooker and others when the Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (7-6) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 18 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.76), 12th in WHIP (1.074), and 15th in K/9 (9.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jul. 15 6.1 7 5 5 13 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 6.0 5 2 2 6 2 at Cardinals Jun. 27 6.0 8 4 4 6 3 vs. Mets Jun. 20 8.0 4 2 2 9 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 14 7.0 5 1 1 6 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 103 hits with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .298/.376/.488 so far this season.

Tucker hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .343 with five doubles, a home run, seven walks and nine RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 2 at Rockies Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 2 8 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 3 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has collected 92 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .247/.341/.405 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 66 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .239/.332/.467 on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has 50 hits with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .208/.300/.300 slash line on the season.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 20 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 19 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Twins Jul. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

