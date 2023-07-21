On Friday, Kyle Tucker (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Athletics.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 103 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .488.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 10th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Tucker will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last outings.

In 65 of 95 games this year (68.4%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (29.5%).

In 14.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has driven home a run in 39 games this year (41.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 40.0% of his games this year (38 of 95), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 49 .264 AVG .328 .349 OBP .399 .429 SLG .541 17 XBH 21 5 HR 9 23 RBI 41 24/22 K/BB 30/23 9 SB 8

Athletics Pitching Rankings