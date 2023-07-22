Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .245.
- In 66.3% of his games this season (57 of 86), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (24.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 11.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has an RBI in 23 of 86 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.5%.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.227
|AVG
|.261
|.304
|OBP
|.292
|.374
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|17
|29/13
|K/BB
|52/6
|7
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.96 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 141 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (most in baseball).
- Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.48 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.48, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
