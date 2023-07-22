Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .174 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 22 at 9:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Athletics.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .271 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 58 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has hit a home run in 5.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has driven home a run in 22 games this season (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 5.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 54.4% of his games this year (43 of 79), with two or more runs nine times (11.4%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|44
|.257
|AVG
|.281
|.270
|OBP
|.314
|.338
|SLG
|.405
|8
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|19
|17/3
|K/BB
|27/7
|1
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.96).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.48 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.48, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
