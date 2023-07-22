Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (51-48) and the Chicago White Sox (41-58) at Target Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 22.

The Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (4-4, 3.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (4-3, 4.18 ERA).

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 8-1-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 61 times and won 38, or 62.3%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won 23 of its 40 games, or 57.5%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 431 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The White Sox's ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The White Sox have won in 21, or 34.4%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Chicago has won nine of 29 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (417 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.

The White Sox have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 17 @ Mariners L 7-6 Sonny Gray vs Logan Gilbert July 18 @ Mariners W 10-3 Bailey Ober vs Bryan Woo July 19 @ Mariners W 6-3 Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo July 20 @ Mariners L 5-0 Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby July 21 White Sox W 9-4 Joe Ryan vs Lance Lynn July 22 White Sox - Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease July 23 White Sox - Bailey Ober vs Lucas Giolito July 24 Mariners - Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo July 25 Mariners - Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby July 26 Mariners - Joe Ryan vs Bryce Miller July 28 @ Royals - Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer

White Sox Schedule