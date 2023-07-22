Wings vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 22
The Los Angeles Sparks (7-14) will lean on Nneka Ogwumike (sixth in WNBA, 19.8 points per game) to help them beat Arike Ogunbowale (fourth in league, 21.8) and the Dallas Wings (12-9) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at College Park Center, at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSWX.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Sparks matchup.
Wings vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Twitter and BSSWX
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-7.5)
|165
|-350
|+290
|BetMGM
|Wings (-7.5)
|164.5
|-375
|+280
|PointsBet
|Wings (-7.5)
|164.5
|-375
|+260
|Tipico
|Wings (-6.5)
|165.5
|-310
|+230
Wings vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Wings are 11-9-0 ATS this season.
- The Sparks have compiled a 9-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- Dallas has been favored by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Los Angeles has covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Wings games have hit the over eight out of 20 times this season.
- A total of 10 Sparks games this year have gone over the point total.
