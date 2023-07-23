Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (55-44) will face off against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (28-73) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, July 23. First pitch is set for 4:07 PM ET.

The Astros are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (+195). Houston is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (6-7, 4.35 ERA) vs Luis Medina - OAK (3-7, 5.79 ERA)

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 37, or 57.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Astros have a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 5-3 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 28, or 28.3%, of the 99 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won five of 29 games when listed as at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) José Abreu 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +120 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.