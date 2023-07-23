Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Sunday, Mauricio Dubon (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .270 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.
- Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 72.5% of his games this season (58 of 80), with multiple hits 23 times (28.8%).
- He has homered in 5.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 80), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.5% of his games this season, Dubon has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this season (53.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|45
|.257
|AVG
|.280
|.270
|OBP
|.313
|.338
|SLG
|.403
|8
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|19
|17/3
|K/BB
|28/7
|1
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.91 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina (3-7 with a 5.79 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 5.79 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
