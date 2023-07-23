The Boston Red Sox (52-47) match up against the New York Mets (46-52) after Triston Casas homered twice in an 8-6 victory over the Mets. The game starts at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brennan Bernardino (1-0) to the mound, while Carlos Carrasco (3-3) will get the nod for the Mets.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bernardino - BOS (1-0, 2.48 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (3-3, 5.35 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brennan Bernardino

Bernardino (1-0) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw one inning out of the bullpen against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.48 and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .220 in 28 games this season.

Brennan Bernardino vs. Mets

The Mets have scored 437 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They have 768 hits, 24th in baseball, with 123 home runs (10th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Mets one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in one inning.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Carrasco

The Mets are sending Carrasco (3-3) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 65 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 36-year-old has a 5.35 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings during 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.

Carrasco heads into this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Carrasco is trying to pick up his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.