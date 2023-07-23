Yainer Diaz -- batting .265 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on July 23 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .262 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and six walks.
  • In 35 of 57 games this year (61.4%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (15.8%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20 games this season (35.1%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 21 of 57 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 32
.289 AVG .241
.310 OBP .261
.614 SLG .375
11 XBH 11
8 HR 2
14 RBI 9
14/2 K/BB 26/4
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 5.91 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 142 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (most in baseball).
  • The Athletics are sending Medina (3-7) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.79 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.79, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.