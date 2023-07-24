How to Watch the Astros vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 24
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 10th in MLB play with 124 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Houston's .410 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.
- The Astros rank 17th in the majors with a .248 batting average.
- Houston has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (465 total runs).
- The Astros rank 18th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Astros hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston's 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.256).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Bielak makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- Bielak has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Bielak will try to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).
- He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Austin Gomber
|7/20/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-1
|Away
|J.P. France
|Hogan Harris
|7/21/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-4
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|JP Sears
|7/22/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-1
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Paul Blackburn
|7/23/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Medina
|7/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Jon Gray
|7/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Jon Gray
|7/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Andrew Heaney
|7/28/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Shane McClanahan
|7/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Taj Bradley
|7/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Taj Bradley
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.