Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Yainer Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .266 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and six walks.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.2%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Diaz has driven in a run in 21 games this year (36.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 22 of 58 games (37.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|33
|.289
|AVG
|.250
|.310
|OBP
|.268
|.614
|SLG
|.405
|11
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|14/2
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 113 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Gray (6-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.31), 27th in WHIP (1.181), and 53rd in K/9 (7.2).
