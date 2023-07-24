Yainer Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .266 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and six walks.
  • Diaz has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.2%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Diaz has driven in a run in 21 games this year (36.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 22 of 58 games (37.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 33
.289 AVG .250
.310 OBP .268
.614 SLG .405
11 XBH 12
8 HR 3
14 RBI 10
14/2 K/BB 26/4
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 113 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Gray (6-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.31), 27th in WHIP (1.181), and 53rd in K/9 (7.2).
