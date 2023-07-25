Tuesday's game features the Houston Astros (57-44) and the Texas Rangers (59-42) squaring off at Minute Maid Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (5-3) to the mound, while Yerry Rodriguez will take the ball for the Rangers.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 5-3.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

The Astros have won 38, or 58.5%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston is 28-17 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 12th in the majors with 475 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

Astros Schedule