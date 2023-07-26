Andrew Heaney takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park against Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Rangers are +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Astros (-185).

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -185 +150 - - - - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 6-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 39 of the 66 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (59.1%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Houston has a 19-8 record (winning 70.4% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Houston has played in 102 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-52-1).

The Astros have an 8-8-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-22 31-22 21-14 34-30 36-34 19-10

