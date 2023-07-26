On Wednesday, July 26, Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (58-44) host the Texas Rangers (59-43) at Minute Maid Park, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET. The Astros will be looking for a series sweep.

The favored Astros have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (8-6, 2.94 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (6-6, 4.58 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 39 out of the 66 games, or 59.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a 19-8 record (winning 70.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 6-3 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Rangers have come away with 16 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West +100 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.