Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Saturday, Alex Bregman (.703 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 81st in slugging.
- In 64.1% of his 103 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (17 of 103), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has had at least one RBI in 39.8% of his games this season (41 of 103), with two or more RBI 16 times (15.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 50 times this year (48.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|.254
|AVG
|.252
|.343
|OBP
|.346
|.397
|SLG
|.452
|12
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|10
|29
|RBI
|37
|28/24
|K/BB
|28/30
|4
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.17 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.17, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.