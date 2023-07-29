Saturday's contest between the Houston Astros (58-46) and Tampa Bay Rays (63-43) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-7) to the mound, while Taj Bradley (5-6) will take the ball for the Rays.

Astros vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 5-3.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 39, or 58.2%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 35-21, a 62.5% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 487 (4.7 per game).

The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

Astros Schedule