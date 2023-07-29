On Saturday, Chas McCormick (.273 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and 10 RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .279 with 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

McCormick has gotten a hit in 40 of 64 games this year (62.5%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (28.1%).

In 18.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has had an RBI in 21 games this season (32.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (20.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (40.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .300 AVG .261 .388 OBP .353 .570 SLG .479 15 XBH 11 6 HR 7 22 RBI 20 30/12 K/BB 38/14 6 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings