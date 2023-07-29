Diane Parry will meet Clara Burel in the Ladies Open Lausanne semifinals on Saturday, July 29.

In this Semifinal matchup, Burel is favored (-125) against Parry (+100) .

Diane Parry vs. Clara Burel Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 29

Saturday, July 29 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Diane Parry vs. Clara Burel Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Burel has a 55.6% chance to win.

Diane Parry Clara Burel +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +300 Odds to Win Tournament +260 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 25.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 27.8% 47.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.2

Diane Parry vs. Clara Burel Trends and Insights

Parry is coming off a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 70-ranked Alize Cornet in Friday's quarterfinals.

In her most recent scheduled match, Burel was handed a walkover win over Ana Bogdan at the Ladies Open Lausanne.

Parry has played 28 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.9 games per match.

On clay, Parry has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 49.1% of games.

Burel is averaging 23.2 games per match in her 28 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.9% of those games.

Burel has averaged 22.7 games per match and 10.0 games per set in 11 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Parry and Burel have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Mutua Madrid Open qualifying round. Burel was victorious in that matchup 6-4, 6-7, 6-4.

Burel and Parry have faced off in three sets against each other, with Burel taking two of them.

Burel and Parry have matched up in 33 total games, with Burel taking 18 and Parry claiming 15.

Burel and Parry have squared off one time, and they have averaged 33.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

