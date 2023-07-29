Jacob Meyers, with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .221.
  • Meyers has picked up a hit in 37 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.7%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Meyers has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (20.8%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (8.3%).
  • He has scored in 26 games this season (36.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 36
.168 AVG .271
.260 OBP .341
.301 SLG .441
7 XBH 13
4 HR 3
9 RBI 14
40/13 K/BB 30/10
2 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
  • Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.17 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.17, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
