Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .241 with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- Pena has gotten a hit in 60 of 92 games this year (65.2%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.9%).
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (10.9%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Pena has an RBI in 25 of 92 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.2% of his games this year (37 of 92), with two or more runs nine times (9.8%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.229
|AVG
|.253
|.299
|OBP
|.290
|.369
|SLG
|.385
|14
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|17
|33/13
|K/BB
|53/7
|8
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.17 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 22-year-old has a 5.17 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
