On Saturday, Jose Altuve (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the Rays.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks while hitting .266.

Altuve has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

Altuve has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this year (11 of 34), with more than one RBI four times (11.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season (55.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .217 AVG .309 .351 OBP .382 .400 SLG .559 6 XBH 9 2 HR 4 9 RBI 9 13/12 K/BB 13/8 2 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings