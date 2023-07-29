On Saturday, Yainer Diaz (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .262 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and six walks.

In 61.3% of his games this season (38 of 62), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (21.0%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (17.7%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has an RBI in 23 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 of 62 games (37.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .277 AVG .250 .293 OBP .268 .596 SLG .405 12 XBH 12 9 HR 3 18 RBI 10 16/2 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

