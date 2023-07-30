Sunday's game between the Houston Astros (59-46) and the Tampa Bay Rays (63-44) at Minute Maid Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 30.

The Astros will give the ball to Brandon Bielak (5-5, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Zack Littell (0-2, 5.11 ERA).

Astros vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

The Astros have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 40 (58.8%) of those contests.

This season Houston has won 43 of its 76 games, or 56.6%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 52.4% chance to win.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 504 total runs this season.

The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

Astros Schedule