Isaac Paredes leads the Tampa Bay Rays (63-44) into a matchup versus the Houston Astros (59-46), after his two-homer outing in a 17-4 defeat to the Astros, beginning at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Astros will give the nod to Brandon Bielak (5-5, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Zack Littell (0-2, 5.11 ERA).

Astros vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (5-5, 3.62 ERA) vs Littell - TB (0-2, 5.11 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

The Astros will send Bielak (5-5) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.62, a 1.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.435 in 13 games this season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Bielak has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

The Rays are sending Littell (0-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 24 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up one hit.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.11, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .301 batting average against him.

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

