Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jacob Meyers (.444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Rays.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .231 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Meyers has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 20.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season (27 of 73), with two or more runs five times (6.8%).
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.190
|AVG
|.271
|.288
|OBP
|.341
|.328
|SLG
|.441
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|14
|40/15
|K/BB
|30/10
|2
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell (0-2 with a 5.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.11, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .301 batting average against him.
