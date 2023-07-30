The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez and his .706 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .282 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 33 walks.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 60 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in 26.7% of his games this year, and 7.1% of his chances at the plate.

Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 48.3% of his games this season (29 of 60), with two or more RBI 17 times (28.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 60.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.7%.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .280 AVG .284 .383 OBP .404 .500 SLG .705 14 XBH 16 6 HR 12 23 RBI 33 34/17 K/BB 23/16 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings