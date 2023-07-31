You can find player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Jose Ramirez and others on the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians heading into their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Monday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 51 walks and 70 RBI (113 total hits). He has swiped 19 bases.

He's slashing .299/.380/.511 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 29 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 69 RBI (103 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .254/.346/.431 slash line so far this season.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Rays Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 117 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a .290/.359/.507 slash line on the season.

Ramirez has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, four home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 at White Sox Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 2 3 9 1

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 118 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 46 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.350/.388 on the year.

Kwan has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Jul. 29 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 26 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0

