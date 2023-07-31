The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .285.

In 42 of 66 games this year (63.6%) McCormick has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).

In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 5.0% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.3% of his games this year, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (21.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 27 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .312 AVG .261 .392 OBP .353 .578 SLG .479 16 XBH 11 6 HR 7 24 RBI 20 32/12 K/BB 38/14 6 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings