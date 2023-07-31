Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .263.
- Dubon has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (5.7%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 26.4% of his games this season, Dubon has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (4.6%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (51.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|46
|.245
|AVG
|.277
|.261
|OBP
|.310
|.318
|SLG
|.414
|8
|XBH
|17
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|20
|19/4
|K/BB
|30/7
|1
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 108 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Syndergaard makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, June 7 when the righty threw three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 7.16 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .313 to his opponents.
