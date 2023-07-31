Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on July 31 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Read More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .281 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 33 walks.
- Alvarez is batting .375 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 72.1% of his 61 games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (26.2%, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 29 games this season (47.5%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (27.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this season (59.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|27
|.279
|AVG
|.284
|.379
|OBP
|.404
|.492
|SLG
|.705
|14
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|33
|35/17
|K/BB
|23/16
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 108 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Syndergaard (1-4) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, June 7, when he threw three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.16, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
