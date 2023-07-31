Yordan Alvarez -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on July 31 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .281 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 33 walks.

Alvarez is batting .375 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 72.1% of his 61 games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (26.2%, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 29 games this season (47.5%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (27.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this season (59.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 27 .279 AVG .284 .379 OBP .404 .492 SLG .705 14 XBH 16 6 HR 12 23 RBI 33 35/17 K/BB 23/16 0 SB 0

