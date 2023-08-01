England vs. China: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - August 1
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
England will play China in Adelaide, Australia, in the last round of group-stage games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on August 1 at 7:00 AM ET.
This matchup will be available on FOX US,Fox Sports 1.
How to Watch England vs. China
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 1
- Location: Adelaide, Australia
- Venue: Coopers Stadium
England Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Haiti
|July 22
|W 1-0
|Home
|Denmark
|July 28
|W 1-0
|Home
|China
|August 1
|-
|Away
England's Recent Performance
- England picked up a victory in its last match 1-0 over Denmark on July 28. was outshot in the matchup, 11 to seven.
- England was led by Lauren James, who netted her side's goal versus .
- James' Women's World Cup statline through two appearances for England includes one goal.
- Rachel Daly has no goals, but has one assist for England in Women's World Cup action.
- In two Women's World Cup matchups, Georgia Stanway has one goal.
England's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Mary Earps #1
- Lucy Bronze #2
- Niamh Charles #3
- Keira Walsh #4
- Alex Greenwood #5
- Millie Bright #6
- Lauren James #7
- Georgia Stanway #8
- Rachel Daly #9
- Ella Toone #10
- Lauren Hemp #11
- Jordan Nobbs #12
- Hannah Hampton #13
- Lotte Wubben-Moy #14
- Esme Morgan #15
- Jessica Carter #16
- Laura Coombs #17
- Chloe Kelly #18
- Bethany England #19
- Katie Zelem #20
- Ellie Roebuck #21
- Katie Robinson #22
- Alessia Russo #23
China Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Denmark
|July 22
|L 1-0
|Away
|Haiti
|July 28
|W 1-0
|Home
|England
|August 1
|-
|Home
China's Recent Performance
- In its most recent action on July 28, China claimed a 1-0 victory over Haiti. China outshot Haiti nine to six.
- Wang Shuang scored the lone goal for China on one shot.
- In two Women's World Cup matches for China, Shuang has one goal (16th in the 2023 Women's World Cup).
China's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Zhu Yu #1
- Mengwen Li #2
- Jiaxing Dou #3
- LinLin Wang #4
- Wu Haiyan #5
- Xin Zhang #6
- Wang Shuang #7
- Yao Wei #8
- Mengyu Shen #9
- Zhang Rui #10
- Wang Shanshan #11
- Xu Huan #12
- Lina Yang #13
- Lou Jiahui #14
- Qiaozhu Chen #15
- Lingwei Yao #16
- Wu Cheng Shu #17
- Jiali Tang #18
- Linyan Zhang #19
- Yuyi Xiao #20
- Gu Yasha #21
- Hongyan Pan #22
- Chen Gao #23
